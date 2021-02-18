Pimpri-Chinchwad budget proposes no tax hike; stadium, bridges, road works proposed

Ahead of the civic elections due for February, 2022, the new Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Thursday presented a surplus budget of Rs 5,588 crore, leaving water and property tax untouched. It was his first budget after taking charge on Monday.

At the civic headquarters in Pimpri today, the PCMC chief presented his budget draft to standing committee chairman Santosh Londe who sought time to study the budget and make suggestions and objections. The committee was adjourned till next week.

After presenting his budget, Patil, who interacted with the media, said the focus of budget is on completion of the ongoing projects and launching a few new projects. “It is a mixed focus. We will try to complete the ongoing project as well as start a few new projects as mentioned in the budget copy,” he said.

The PCMC chief quality of the projects which are being launched or will be launched will be closely monitored. “We will ensure that projects with good quality and asthetically appealing are implemented,” he said.

Stating that the budget has not proposed tax hikes, Patil said,”In this year, our tax collection has hit hard due to the lockdown being in force. Next fiscal, we hope to improve our tax collection.

“With supports from the citizens, civic employees, officials, NGOs and elected representatives, we will make every effort to make Pimpri-Chinchwad a world class city.

Patil said they will also be laying stress on assessing the unassessed properties. “We are trying to locate the propoerties which have remained unassessed. This will help us in increasing our tax collection,” he said.

Since the budget was prepared by Shravan Hardikar, who was transferred as IGR in Pune, Patil, who joined on Monday, said he also needed time to study the budget and its proposals. “I will elaborate on the proposals later,” he said.

