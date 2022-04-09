Pimpri-Chinchwad: Blaze at Moshi unit brought under control after 13 hrs

A major blaze that started in an industrial unit in Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday night was finally brought under control at about 10 am on Friday. No casualties have been reported in the fire at the facility, which local police suspect was flouting several norms.

As many as 15 fire tenders, aided by multiple refilling tankers, worked to control the blaze. The preliminary cause of the fire, which started around 9 pm on Thursday, is unclear.

The blaze, which was large enough to be visible from some distance, generated a large amount of smoke in the area, causing panic.

The facility, in Borhadewadi area of Moshi, had large amount of oils and chemicals stored in large plastic drums, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade chief Kiran Gawade.

“The facility seemed to have been flouting many norms. It was a complicated operation because of the substances stored and the way they have been stored. No casualties have been reported till now. Fire-fighting operation was on till about 10 am Friday,” he said.

Officials said that when the fire started, some explosions were also heard. Prima facie, it seemed like a lot of norms

were being flouted in the facility and an investigation has been launched into it, said a police officer.