Pimpri-Chinchwad: Black fungus claims 9 lives at YCM hospital, 2 lose vision in one eye

Black Fungus or mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection in Covid patients has claimed nine lives in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s YCM hospital, with 2 patients loosing vision in one of their eyes. The city has been recording a rise in black fungus infections since the last 2 months.

YCHM dean Dr Rajendra Wable said the hospital alone has seen nine deaths so far and between 40-50 patients are undergoing treatment. “Of the total patients undergoing treatment, half of those patients were discharged after having recovered from covid. Rest of them have come to YCMH from other hospitals for treatment,” he said.

“Mucormycosis is the primary cause of the deaths and covid the secondary cause. Mucormycosis occurs due to the virus. It can happen while the patient is undergoing treatment or after the patient has recovered from COVID,” he added.

Dr Wable said once the COVID-19 patient has recovered and discharged from the hospital, he or she should strictly adhere to the medicine regimen prescribed by the doctors. “The medicines, especially for thinning bloods should be regularly taken. Some patients suddenly stop the medicine which could prove detrimental to them as it leads to formation of the black fungus in the nose or on jaws,” he said.

Dr Aniket Lathi, who heads the ENT section at YCMH said, “Mucormycosis cannot be treated as an isolated cause of death. Mucormycosis happens because of COVID and post COVID complications.

The black fungus usually starts from the jaws, spreads to eyes and brain. It proves fatal if left untreated,” he said.

Dr Lathi said mucormycosis affects those COVID-19 patients who had been on antibiotics, steroids and Remdisivir and were admitted in the ICU. “Such cases are common post COVID and among comorbid people, especially those with high blood sugar,” he said.

Dr Roopali Maheshgauri, ophthalmologist at YCM hospital, said,”Two patients have lost vision in one of their eyes impacted by mucormycosis. Both patients are females above the age of 60 and both of them have diabetes.”

She said they had to perform the eye surgeries on the patient in a bid to save their lives. “Their one eye had to be pulled out to save their life. There was no other alternative. The patients are now stable but will take sometime to recover fully,” she said.

Dr Yeshwant Ingle, who heads the dental department at YCMH, said, “Post recovery from COVID, patients should take their prescribed medicines regularly and should use antiseptic diluted solution for gargle and for putting in the nose. Care should be taken to ensure that the solution is properly diluted.

Dr Ingle said in the first wave, they had hardly seen such cases. “However, in the second wave, we see mucormycosis cases regularly,” he said. “Headache, constant light fever, Clogging of the nasal tract, bloody or blackish mucus emission from the nose, pain on only one side of the face, severity of redness of the jaw, prominent aching in teeth and hazy vision,” Dr Ingle added.

