‘Will burn him alive’: Maharashtra BJP leader’s threat to contractor sparks row

Shailaja More, a former deputy mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, targeted contractors over the poor condition of crematoriums in Nigdi and other parts of the city.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneSep 3, 2026 01:57 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP corporator Shailaja More, Shailaja More burn alive remark, BJP corporator Shailaja More, Pimpri-Chinchwad crematorium row, PCMC general body meeting, crematorium upkeep Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shailaja More controversy, PCMC crematorium condition, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad, Indian Express news, Pimpri-Chinchwad news, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal CorporationShailaja More's son, Anoop, said she "got carried away and used wrong words" while expressing her anger at the pathetic state of the crematoriums in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express Photo)
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A BJP corporator in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has sparked a political row after allegedly threatening to “burn alive” a contractor over the poor upkeep of a crematorium, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and her own party colleagues.

Shailaja More, a former deputy mayor, made the remark during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting Wednesday while expressing anger over what she described as the “pathetic” condition of crematoriums in Nigdi and other places in the industrial area.

“The crematoriums have been ill-maintained. Due to a lack of water, lights, or manpower, the crematoriums suffer from all kinds of problems. I wrote to the mayor and the PCMC commissioner regarding the poor state of the electric crematorium in Nigdi five months ago. But no steps have been taken to set them right,” More said.

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“For instance, when 10 personnel are required to man a crematorium, only two are provided by contractors. Besides, crematoriums are filled with mud,” she said.

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She then urged the PCMC administration to hand over the contractors’ names to her. “Give me the name of the contractor; I will burn him alive.”

When The Indian Express contacted her, the corporator said her son, Anoop, would speak on her behalf.

“My mother was expressing her anger at the pathetic state of the crematoriums all over Pimpri-Chinchwad. While expressing her anger, I think she got carried away and used wrong words,” Anoop said.

‘Highly condemnable’

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More’s remarks drew criticism across the political spectrum, with leaders calling her language inappropriate and demanding action over her use of threatening or abusive expressions during the civic meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Pimri-Chinchwad president Bapu Kate said her “use of words was inappropriate”. “The mayor and I will discuss the issue with her and tell her not to use such expressions in the house,” Kate added.

Seema Savale, former standing committee chairperson of PCMC, also said More’s language in the civic general body meeting was “highly incorrect and inappropriate”.

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“The mayor and municipal commissioner should not have allowed it to happen. The members should be warned against using threatening or abusive language in the house.”

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The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Yogesh Behl said that since they had walked out of the meeting, they were not aware of what More said.

“But if she spoke about burning a contractor, then this is highly condemnable. The corporator needs to express regret for the wrong choice of words. It is clear that the mayor and commissioner failed to ensure that members follow the norms laid down during the civic general body meeting.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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