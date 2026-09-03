‘Will burn him alive’: Maharashtra BJP leader’s threat to contractor sparks row

Shailaja More's son, Anoop, said she "got carried away and used wrong words" while expressing her anger at the pathetic state of the crematoriums in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express Photo)

A BJP corporator in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has sparked a political row after allegedly threatening to “burn alive” a contractor over the poor upkeep of a crematorium, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and her own party colleagues.

Shailaja More, a former deputy mayor, made the remark during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting Wednesday while expressing anger over what she described as the “pathetic” condition of crematoriums in Nigdi and other places in the industrial area.

“The crematoriums have been ill-maintained. Due to a lack of water, lights, or manpower, the crematoriums suffer from all kinds of problems. I wrote to the mayor and the PCMC commissioner regarding the poor state of the electric crematorium in Nigdi five months ago. But no steps have been taken to set them right,” More said.