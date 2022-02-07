Pimpri-Chinchwad: Astrologer promises to rid engineer of ‘spell’, cheats family of Rs 7L; booked

An FIR has been registered at Chinchwad police station by a 52-year-old engineer who was allegedly cheated of over Rs 7 lakh by a woman astrologer who said she could remove the “spell of black magic” on his family.

Officials said the complainant, who works at a multinational manufacturing company at a senior position, and his family members came in contact with the woman astrologer who claimed to be based out of Chinchwad and communicated with them online. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the FIR, between November last year and January 8 this year, the complainant was made to transfer an amount of Rs 7.21 lakh in multiple transactions. When the complainant and his family members told the astrologer about various problems they were facing, the woman claimed that a ‘spell of black magic’ had been cast on them and that if certain rituals were not performed, it could cause death in the family. On this pretext, she took money from the family on multiple occasions via online transactions, the FIR said.

The police have booked the astrologer under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, along with relevant IPC sections pertaining to cheating and extortion. Sub-Inspector Rajesh More, who is investigating the case, said a search has been launched for the suspect.