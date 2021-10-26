Increasing crimes against women: Pimpri-Chinchwad seeks all-women police station

With increasing cases of crimes against women being reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the demand for a separate police station for women has gained momentum. The Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police commissionerate have also supported the idea so that women can step forward and lodge complaints without hesitation or fear.

Women’s groups and civic activists had from time to time voiced the demand for a separate all-women police station here, but the idea was not pursued by the earlier NCP regime or the current BJP dispensation.

Last week, corporators cutting across party lines raised the issue once again at the PCMC general body meeting after which the civic administration decided to take it up. The Police Commissionerate too said it would urge the state government to sanction the proposal.

NCP corporator Vaishali Kalbhor first raised the matter in the civic general body meeting, pointing out the need for an all-women police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad and police chowkies at all eight civic zonal office levels. Her demand was supported by corporators including Seema Savale and Sujata Palande.

“On behalf of the BJP, I supported the idea of a separate police station. Other party corporators also made a similar demand. We have long been seeking a separate police station for women with only women personnel and it should only take up cases filed by women like harassment, stalking, beating, molestation, rape, dowry demand and similar issues,” said Savale. “Though a separate Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate has come up, women and girls still hesitate to step forward and lodge complaints,” she added.

Mayor Mai Dhore, who presided over the meeting, told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “I have urged the civic administration to take necessary steps. The corporators have rightly voiced the concern of womenfolk. Almost every day, crimes against women take place in the city. Many women are afraid to lodge complaints because they, especially those who are uneducated, have hesitations in narrating their ordeal to male police personnel.”

Dhore said she will hold a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil in this regard and direct the administration to take up the matter seriously. “We will have to find adequate space to set up the police station,” she said.

At the meeting, Patil assured the corporators that his administration would issue necessary directions for setting up the all-women police station. He said the administration had several plans to ensure the safety of women. “Currently, the control and command centre work – which links the Smart City and Police Commissionerate – is underway. The work of installing CCTVs around the city is also going on,” he said.

When asked about the proposed station, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said, “If the PCMC is ready to bear the expenditure, there is no reason why an all-women police station can’t be set up. We are ready for it. PCMC should pass a resolution in its general body meeting… We will forward it to the state government and urge it to expedite the matter.”

The police official said it was true that crimes against women were rising in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “But we have taken strong action and continue to deal with such cases sternly. An all-women police station will encourage more women to register their complaints,” Prakash said.