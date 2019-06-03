Pimpri-Chinchwad: Air rifles fired, swords brandished in VHP rally, police registers offence

A day after air rifles were allegedly fired and swords were brandished by some women participating in a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an offence was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune against the office bearers of the Hindutva outfit on Monday.

According to police officials, a rally was organised by the VHP in Yamunanagar area of Nigdi suburb on Sunday between 5 pm and 10 pm. Police have charged office bearers of VHP — Sharad Inamdar, Dhanaji Shinde and Nitin Vatkar along with over 250 others for allegedly taking out the rally without prior permission and relevant sections of Arms Act. Pimpri Chinchwad police officials have said that prohibitory order is currently in force in their jurisdiction placing curbs on assembly in public and use of arms.

The case comes just a couple of days after allegations emerged about school children being given firearms training in a summer camp organised by an outfit in Mira Bhayandar area in Mumbai.

The first information report filed by the police officials states, “At the time of the rally, Sharad Inamdar, Dhanaji Shinde and Nitin Vatkar and over 250 others of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a rally without prior permission. In the rally, four girls were seen holding air rifles, and when they were pressing the triggers, a sound was coming from it. Five girls were seen brandishing swords and chanting slogans. These actions were in violation the Arms Act and that of the prohibitory orders put in place for maintenance of law and order. Thus offence has been registered.”

Inspector SB Pawar of Nigdi police station said, “We have launched a probe into various aspects including how these arms were procured and if any more people were involved in the organisation. Arrests are likely in the case.”