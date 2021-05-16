Pimpri-Chinchwad: After two months, Covid-19 cases fall 1000-mark; Mayor credits weekend lockdown

After a gap of two months, Covid-19 cases fell for the first time below the 1000-mark on Saturday. Mayor Usha Dhore said tighter restrictions, especially the weekend lockdown, is yielding results and it should continue till the cases hit rock bottom.

The industrial city registered fewer cases this week compared to the previous eight weeks, health officials said. The positivity rate which had shot up to 40 per cent in March-April has also come down to around 12 per cent.

On Saturday, the industrial city registered 959 cases. It was on March 16, Pimpri-Chinchwad had registered 894 positive cases but immediately the next day, the cases crossed the 1000-mark. On March 17, 1,248 positive cases were registered. After this, there was a surge in cases, with infections even crossing the 3000-mark.

“In last one week, we have seen the fall in numbers, especially consecutively for four days. Except for one day, when the cases went beyond the 3000-mark, the entire week we have witnessed cases below the 2000-mark. And on Saturday, it went below the 1000-mark which was the first time in several weeks,” said PCMC health chief Dr Pavan Salve.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said the civic administration has taken a number of measures to contain the spread of the virus and the surge in cases. “The municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil has put in place several measures which are helping control the spread of the virus. The civic administration is working in close coordination with the police administration,” he said. Dhakane said after the peak, they expect the cases will continue to fall.

“After two months, finally we are breathing somewhat easy. But these are early days yet. We have to see whether the fall will continue. We have to remain alert and on guard. We should not allow overcrowding at any place,” the Mayor said, adding that the lockdowns seem to have worked in the area. “Along with the daily restrictions, the weekend lockdown seems to be working. We should actually continue with the measure till the cases come down drastically. I thought about the lockdown because it was during the weekend there was a heavy movement of places and people were seen crowding malls and shops and going for outings,” she said.