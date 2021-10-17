Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Sharad Pawar’s ‘shopping mall’ jibe at its MLAs, BJP unit to ‘give fitting reply’

After NCP chief Sharad Pawar launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging misrule in Pimpri-Chinchwad, specifically targeting MLAs Mahesh Landge and Laxman Jagtap, the city BJP has been busy framing its response to the charges levelled.

At a party meeting on Saturday, Pawar attacked the MLAs without naming them. “The two BJP MLAs have divided Pimpri-Chinchwad among themselves and are taking advantage of it. They have not set up shops, but have set up big shopping malls,” he said.

Sanjog Waghere, president of NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said, “Whatever our party president has said is true. The BJP regime in Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen large-scale corruption. The two MLAs have divided the industrial city among themselves and are ruling in their own jurisdiction. Throughout the last five years, NCP has produced evidence of the corrupt practices of BJP in PCMC. Our president has only highlighted all the wrongs happening in the civic body.”

Pawar’s remarks put the local BJP on the backfoot, forcing unit president Mahesh Landge to list several development works carried out by the party during its regime. Later, he added that discussions were on and a press conference would be held next week on the issue. “I don’t want to criticise Pawar saheb… He is a tall leader. But we will give an appropriate response to the charges levelled by him. Whatever he has said is not true. The BJP, during its rule, has worked in the interest of the common man and has ensured his prosperity,” Landge told The Indian Express on Sunday.



Echoing Landge’s statement, Jagtap too said that he will not comment anything against the senior NCP leader. “If my party chief has said that we will give a befitting reply, then wait for it…We will highlight our achievements next week,” he said. BJP leaders said Pawar’s charges needed a response or they would cause damage to the party’s image ahead of next year’s civic elections.

The BJP has been under fire in Pimpri-Chinchwad, especially after its Standing Committee Chairman was arrested in a bribery case. Its own corporators have alleged that the party was supporting the wrong persons while ignoring honest leaders.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with former corporators on Saturday, Pawar was flooded with complaints. Some of them said Ajit Pawar’s son Parth lost the elections because of the “politics of sons of the soil” played by the NCP. They alleged that the defeat of Azam Pansare in 2009 and Rahul Narvekar in the 2014 parliamentary elections too were orchestrated by NCP leaders themselves.

Former corporator Kiran More, one of the complainants, told The Indian Express, “Yes, I was among those in the forefront of bringing some harsh realities before our leader. I frankly told what all is wrong with the party and why Parth Pawar, Pansare and Narvekar lost the elections. All this happened because of the kind of politics played by our own leaders.”

One former corporator alleged that the current NCP committee was not functioning properly. “NCP is not raising its voice repeatedly against the corruption by the BJP regime,” he told Pawar. However, Waghere said he was not aware of any complaint made to Pawar.