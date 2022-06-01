Pimpri Chinchwad: 8-year-old found hanging next to ‘strangled’ doll, cops suspect suicide

The Pimpri Chinchwad police is probing a possible suicide after an eight-year-old boy was found hanging at his home. According to the police, next to him was a doll ‘strangled’ with a rope and its head covered with a cloth.

The incident took place in Thergaon area of Pimpri Chinchwad. They boy’s father works as a watchman while his mother works as a domestic help.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the boy’s parents were at work and his siblings were playing outside. “When the mother returned from work, she found the boy hanging. A doll was lying next to him. The doll had been strangled with a rope and its head was covered with a cloth. Police were then called,” said inspector Satyavan Mane, in-charge of Wakad police station.

Inspector Mane added, “The investigation so far suggests the boy may have strangled the doll and then hanged himself. The family members have told us that he used to watch a lot of videos on the phone, and some might have had representation of violence or suicide. The family is in a state of shock. We will be speaking to the family and also those who know them well.”

In a separate case of possible suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at his house in Dighi on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the immediate cause of the boy taking the extreme step could be his parents telling him not to use the cell phone and give more time to studies.