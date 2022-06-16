Pimpri-Chinchwad: 7-year-old raped by neighbour in parking lot of housing society

A SEVEN-year-old girl was raped and sexually abused in the parking lot of a residential society in Pimpri-Chinchwad by a 42-year-old man who is a resident of the same neighbourhood. Police have arrested the man after the family of the girl approached the police.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the mother of the girl at a local police station. The incident took place on Monday night in the parking lot of one of the wings of the residential society.

A police official said the girl was riding her cycle on the premises of the society when she entered the parking lot of one of the buildings after a dog came in her way. The suspect, who was present in the parking lot, called the girl toward him and allegedly raped and sexually abused her.

The inspector in charge of the police station said, “We have booked the suspect under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape, molestation and sexual abuse and relevant section of the POCSO Act. We have arrested the suspect, who lives alone in an apartment in the same residential society.”

The First Information Report was registered at the police station in the early hours of June 14 and subsequently, the man was placed under arrest.