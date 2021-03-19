Pimpri-Chinchwad: 20 arrested for consuming drugs in public places

Meanwhile, in another action, Pune city police arrested a motorcyclist with possession of about 22 kilograms of marijuana on the Gangadham – Shatrunjay Road in the early hours of Thursday.

Carrying out a major drug drive, the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested as many as 20 people in one day from different spots for allegedly consuming banned drugs at public places.

A press release issued by the police stated there were incidents in which drug addicts were causing nuisance in public places in the Pimpri Chinchwad area under the influence of narcotics substances.

On the orders of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, a team of anti narcotics cell led by senior inspector Balaji Sontakke carried out simultaneous raids at eight public places where drug addicts were found to be consuming narcotics substances openly.

Twenty people were arrested in the drive.

Meanwhile, in another action, Pune city police arrested a motorcyclist with possession of about 22 kilograms of marijuana on the Gangadham – Shatrunjay Road in the early hours of Thursday.

A patrolling team of assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar of Bibvewadi police station intercepted the motorcycle on suspicion. During searches cops recovered a bag full of marijuana worth Rs 5.16 lakhs from the possession of motorcyclist identified as Nisar Jamadar (25) of Loni Kalbhor.



An offence was lodged against him at the Bibvewadi police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Team led by senior inspector Sunil Zavare is investigating the case.