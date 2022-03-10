Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 more BJP corporators quit, likely to join NCP

The resignation spree in BJP continued on Wednesday with two more corporators of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation quitting the party during the day. They are Ravi Landge and Sanjay Newale.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

With the two resignations, six corporators have resigned in the past three weeks from the party. The two are likely to join NCP which has been claiming that as many as 25 corporators from BJP will join the party. On the other hand, BJP has claimed that at least 12-13 corporators from NCP will join the party.

Ravi Landge was elected from Bhosari area in the 2017 civic elections. He was eyeing the standing committee chairperson’s post. However, BJP choose Nitin Landge, another corporator from Bhosari over him. Since then, Landge had been sulking and had been since in the company of NCP leaders.

Sanjay Newale was elected on a BJP ticket in the 2017 elections. He had served as chairperson of PCMC’s sports committee. He was apparently upset with the party for not giving him another key posts.

The BJP said though it was a setback for them, they have alternatives available.

“If some corporators are leaving the party, we are also going to hold one single function to welcome more than 12-13 corporators in our fold,” said Namdeo Dhake, BJP’s PCMC house leader.