Pimpri Chinchwad: 2 minors among 6 held for hurling kerosene bomb at office of BJP MLA’s brother

Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested four persons and detained two minors in the case involving hurling of two kerosene bombs at the office of Shankar Jagtap, a builder and brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap Tuesday afternoon.

The incident had taken place around 2:30 pm Tuesday at Shankar’s office located in Pimple Saudagar in Pimpri Chinchwad. No one was hurt as the occupants of the office, including Shankar, were inside the building. The CCTV footages showed three persons on a bike hurling crude bombs.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said, “We have arrested four persons and have detained two minors aged 16 and 17. The six include the three persons on the bike and three others who were a part of the conspiracy. As far as the motive is concerned, the prime suspect who recently celebrated his birthday told us that he had invited Shankar for a cake cutting ceremony but he did not turn up for some reason. Since he wanted to get Shankar’s attention and also gain notoriety in the area, he hurled bombs at his office. We are verifying the motive and trying to find if there is any other reason.”

Prakash added, “Two of the suspects were held the very night the incident took place and four others were nabbed Wednesday. While the two of the suspects are minors, they can be tried as adults in the case considering a Supreme Court judgement in this regard. As a part of the probe, we have also found out how the suspects procured the fuel, scrap bottles and other things used in the crime.”