Pimpri Chinchwad: 17-year-old booked for killing stepmother after quarrel

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old stepmother by inflicting multiple injuries with a sharp weapon following a dispute with her and his stepbrother on Wednesday evening.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered early on Thursday at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police’s jurisdiction. The incident took place in a residential area in Talegaon Dabhade where the youth stays with his father and stepmother. On Wednesday evening, the accused youth’s stepbrother had come to visit them.

At around 7.45 pm, an argument ensued between them over some issues between the two families. During the fight, the 17-year-old youth picked up a knife and stabbed his stepmother on her back, neck, hands and head. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared “brought dead”.

Assistant Inspector Durganath Sali of the Talegaon Dabhade police station, who is probing the case, said, “We have booked 17-year-old youth for murder. Being a juvenile in conflict with law, he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today.”

Officials said that the youth will be prosecuted as per provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder and under provisions of the Arms Act.

Officials said that the accused youth is a school dropout while his deceased stepmother was a homemaker. “The youth does not have any prior crime record and the incident on Wednesday seems like something he has done in a fit of rage,” an officer said.