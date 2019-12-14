Pimpri-Chinchwad: 15-year-old raped, murdered; cops hunt for stepfather

The woman married the suspect over an year ago after separating from her first husband. The woman married the suspect over an year ago after separating from her first husband.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was found strangled to death on Thursday evening at her home in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday morning pointed to possible rape.

A manhunt was launched for her stepfather, an auto-rickshaw driver, who is the main suspect in the case. A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the victim’s mother.

The woman married the suspect over an year ago after separating from her first husband.

At around 4 pm on Thursday, the victim’s older sister came home from college and found the door of the house locked from outside. She thought her sister had not returned from school, but when she checked with the school a while later, she found that the girl had not gone to school that day.

After her mother returned home, the two of them broke open the door and find the victim lying unresponsive on the bed. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The family’s attempts to get in touch with the victim’s stepfather were unsuccessful as his phone was unreachable. They then called the police.

“In the autopsy report, the doctors have opined that the victim might have been raped. The examination also points to possible strangulation as cause of death. Based on these reports and the complaint by the victim’s mother, we

have booked the stepfather for rape, murder and also under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We have launched a search for the suspect,” said a police inspector.

The suspect has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (2) (f), which pertains to rape by a relative or person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, 376 (2) (i) for rape of woman below the age of 16 years and 376 A for causing death of woman by injury in the course of commission of the rape. Sections 4, 6, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act have also been invoked.

