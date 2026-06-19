15% water cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad amid drop in Pavana Dam storage

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said that the necessary reductions in the city's water supply have been implemented accordingly. (Representative Image)

As only 19% of the usable water stock remains in the Pavana Dam and the delay in this year’s monsoon, the Irrigation Department instructed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to implement a 15% cut in the city’s water supply.

Accordingly, a 15% reduction in the city’s water supply is being implemented starting Friday, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said, while appealing to citizens to use water judiciously and sparingly.

The industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its water supply from the Pavana dam which is located about 40 km from the city.

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said that the necessary reductions in the city’s water supply have been implemented accordingly.