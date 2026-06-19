15% water cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad amid drop in Pavana Dam storage

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As only 19% of the usable water stock remains in the Pavana Dam and the delay in this year’s monsoon, the Irrigation Department instructed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to implement a 15% cut in the city’s water supply.
Accordingly, a 15% reduction in the city’s water supply is being implemented starting Friday, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said, while appealing to citizens to use water judiciously and sparingly.
The industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its water supply from the Pavana dam which is located about 40 km from the city.
Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said that the necessary reductions in the city’s water supply have been implemented accordingly.
“A 15% water cut has been implemented to ensure systematic management of the available water stock. Citizens should use water very cautiously. Please actively participate in water conservation by avoiding activities such as washing vehicles, providing excess water to gardens, or leaving taps running unnecessarily. Conserving water is a collective responsibility of every citizen, and I urge you to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation by following water conservation rules,” the PCMC chief said.