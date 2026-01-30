Pimpri-based film financer seen in Kapil Sharma show gets extortion call from Bishnoi gang

In the FIR, Sunny Nana Waghchoure stated that he has about 25 million Instagram followers. (Image Source: Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure/Facebook)

A person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly made extortion calls to a Pimpri-based businessman and film financer.

The victim, Sunny Nana Waghchoure, 37, who had recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the presence of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, lodged a complaint about receiving extortion threats at the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station in Pimpri Chinchwad Tuesday.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Waghchoure, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Pimpri, runs a scrap business through his steel trading company. He provides finance for Hindi movies and has worked in the Bollywood movie Zila Ghaziabad.