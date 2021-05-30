Pimpri: A day after confusion and closure, essential shops operated without a hitch

Besides essential shops, on Saturday, other shopkeepers dealing with clothing and mobiles had also opened in the Pimpri Camp area. (Representational image)

A DAY after Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessed confusion over the opening of shops during the weekend, shops dealing in essential items in many parts of the industrial city functioned normally on Sunday.

On Saturday, there was confusion among the shopkeepers as there was no order from the PCMC allowing them to operate.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government allowed the opening of shops on weekends as per the weekday timings. The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Health Minister Rajesh Tope. However, by Friday evening, the PCMC failed to issue the orders to allow shopkeepers to operate. The order came only on Saturday afternoon.

“On Saturday morning, there was confusion among shopkeepers … Some opened their shops, the police forced them to pay fine but later withdrew their action after we showed them the PCMC order copy,” said Srichand Aswani, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Merchants Association. “Though there was confusion on Saturday, on Sunday, there was no confusion as the shops were fully open,” he added.

Besides essential shops, on Saturday, other shopkeepers dealing with clothing and mobiles had also opened in the Pimpri Camp area. However, the police intervened and forced them to shut. Some of them were fined for violating the earlier civic order allowing only essential shops to remain open.

Yogesh Choudhary, a retail shopkeeper from Kasarwadi said, “When I went to Pimpri market on Saturday, there was utter confusion. No one was sure whether the government had allowed shops to remain open from this weekend or next weekend,” he said and added that there were not many takers

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, during the weekends, only essential shops will be open while all other shops will remain closed. “There will be no weekend lockdown in the city. The norms that are followed during weekdays will be applicable on Saturdays and Sundays as well,” he said. Grocery shops, vegetable shops, bakery, chicken and mutton shops will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the order.

Pet shops and shops dealing in spectacles have also been allowed to remain open on weekends. The order said even those shops that deal in monsoon related items for citizens and institutes can also remain open on weekends. While the PCMC commissioner’s order came on Saturday morning, the PMC commissioner’s order came on Friday.

Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said, ”Shops dealing in essential goods will remain open throughout the week. But citizens should follow Covid norms strictly. Masks are mandatory but citizens should not step out of their homes without a valid reason.”