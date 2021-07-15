Pimpri: 12-year-old found hanging from tree, police suspect suicide

A case of accidental death has been lodged and a probe initiated to confirm the cause behind the death. (Representational image)

A 12-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in Pimpri on Thursday. Police suspect that the boy, Sushant Saravade, died by suicide.

Police said Sushant had left home to play with his friends. But in the afternoon, he allegedly hanged himself from a tree using a piece of cloth. His friends found his body and informed his parents.

A case of accidental death has been lodged and a probe initiated to confirm the cause behind the death.

Senior Police Inspector Milind Waghmare said, “We are investigating the matter. So far, it is known that Sushant’s father had spotted him smoking… there was no suicide note.”