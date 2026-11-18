Masked burglars used a gas cutter to break open an ATM of a public sector bank in Pimple Gurav and fled with Rs 20.3 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused also spray-painted the CCTV cameras inside the ATM kiosk black, in an attempt to destroy evidence and avoid identification.

During the same period, two more attempts to break into ATM kiosks were reported from the jurisdictions of Dehu Road and Wakad police stations. The police suspect that the same group could have been involved in all three incidents.

According to the FIR registered at Sangvi police station, the robbery took place before 5 am on November 17 at an ATM centre in Kshetravan Samruddhi Colony, near Ramkrishna Mangal Karyalay in Pimple Gurav.