Masked burglars used a gas cutter to break open an ATM of a public sector bank in Pimple Gurav and fled with Rs 20.3 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused also spray-painted the CCTV cameras inside the ATM kiosk black, in an attempt to destroy evidence and avoid identification.
During the same period, two more attempts to break into ATM kiosks were reported from the jurisdictions of Dehu Road and Wakad police stations. The police suspect that the same group could have been involved in all three incidents.
According to the FIR registered at Sangvi police station, the robbery took place before 5 am on November 17 at an ATM centre in Kshetravan Samruddhi Colony, near Ramkrishna Mangal Karyalay in Pimple Gurav.
The unidentified accused entered the ATM centre and used a gas cutter to break open the machine. They damaged it and stole the cash kept inside, amounting to Rs 20.3 lakh, the FIR stated. The complainant, a 34-year-old bank employee, approached the police later in the day and lodged a complaint.
In the other two incidents reported from the Dehu Road and Wakad police station jurisdictions during the same period, attempts were made to break into ATM kiosks, but no cash was stolen.. The police are investigating all three cases together to establish whether they are connected.
“The offence has been registered in the Sangvi case. The probe is on, based on some key clues that have emerged during the investigation,” a senior Pimpri-Chinchwad police officer said.
Several burglaries targeting ATM kiosks have been reported in the past across Pune city, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdictions. Gangs involved in these crimes have used different methods, including gas cutters to breach cash dispensers, improvised explosive devices to blow open ATM machines, and vehicles or earthmovers to dislodge the machines.
In March this year, burglars allegedly used a pickup truck to dislodge an ATM cash dispenser in Daund taluka. Police across the three jurisdictions have made several arrests in connection with such incidents, including members of gangs involved in ATM burglaries.
The repeated incidents, particularly in industrial areas in and around Pune, point to a recurring pattern. Most have taken place at night, with ATMs in relatively isolated or deserted locations being targeted, police have said.
Despite guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India and repeated communications from the police, banks and non-banking entities managing ATM kiosks have failed to put in place adequate security arrangements, officials have observed. The latest incidents have once again brought the security of standalone ATM kiosks into focus.