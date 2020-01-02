Pilot plan for subsidised meal scheme for beneficiaries from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies

On December 25, the state cabinet approved the implementation of a subsidised meal scheme that was declared by the Shiv Sena in its manifesto for the Assembly election held recently. On December 25, the state cabinet approved the implementation of a subsidised meal scheme that was declared by the Shiv Sena in its manifesto for the Assembly election held recently.

Pune along, with suburban Mumbai, will have the highest number of beneficiaries — 1,500 — in the pilot for the Rs 10-meal scheme launched under the name ‘Shiv Bhojan’ by the state government in different districts.

Of these, 1,000 poor beneficiaries are from the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 500 from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The state government on Wednesday, through a government resolution, declared that the pilot for the scheme will be restricted for the benefit of 18,000 poor people only. The maximum beneficiaries in the pilot are from Pune and Mumbai suburban, followed by 1,350 in Thane district and 1,000 in Nashik district.

The state government has named the scheme ‘Shiv Bhojan’, in which it will provide a meal at the cost of Rs 10 that will include two rotis, one vegetable, rice and dal. The government had declared that each district will have at least one outlet and set a condition that food will be served from noon to 2 pm.

The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 40 per meal for the 18,000 meals in the state daily. The pilot will be implemented for 90 days and will cost the state exchequer Rs 6.48 crore.

State government employees cannot avail the benefit of the scheme. The outlets will serve a minimum of 75 meals and a maximum of 150 meals daily, under the scheme, and have an eating area for at least 25 people at once. Beneficiaries are not allowed to bring outside food or take the meal outside the outlet.

The outlets will be set in locations that have the most footfall during the day.

A committee led by the district collector will monitor the implementation of the scheme while a high-level committee of secretaries will assess the implementation and decide the future plan for its implementation.

