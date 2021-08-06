Pune: Pick up certifications, skill-based courses, principals advise students

Students, who scored in the 75-90 per cent range, have especially been confused about picking the right career choices. (Express Photo)

EVEN AS the competition for the first-year degree course seats, especially in top colleges and in-demand courses, is expected to be higher with a large number of students scoring above 90 in Class 12, it has caused worry for other students.

Students, who scored in the 75-90 per cent range, have especially been confused about picking the right career choices.

College principals and educationists said a large chunk of such students, who are above average but unable to get into top colleges, need to make smart career choices by taking advantage of newer courses and industry collaborations with academia in the past few years.

Hrishikesh Soman, principal, Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce, said: “There are two ways in which students can excel – a formal mainstream programme or specialised training. In most good colleges, especially at the autonomous ones, there is continuous upgrade in the syllabus with the launch of new courses as per the industry need and the trends of placements. For example, we started an integrated BCom course where we offer liberal arts subjects too, which is unique. If students are not able to get into courses of their choice or colleges, they can still make good use of the next few years by enrolling in certificate courses that are skill-oriented. Courses like sound recording, digital marketing, web designing and animation are very popular.”

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said: “Even if a student is admitted to one of the top colleges but doesn’t take advantage of the added benefits like add-on certificates or internships, they come to the same position. Every year we see students, who missed admissions into colleges of their choice, get dejected but it doesn’t matter in the long run if the student works smartly. Several government and private agencies and universities offer both free and paid courses. Even social media giants like Google have several certifications. Soft skills are extremely important. Students should pursue some training in it and also in time-management. These are very useful at the time of post-graduate admission or jobs.”

Career counsellor Vivek Velankar said with so many open learning courses available, several are free on the Swayam platform that students can make use of.

“A few years ago, if we saw this kind of rush or anxiety, it would make some sense but now all opportunities are available online. Foreign universities are tying up with online course portals to offer certifications. But most importantly, students should look at the new vocational courses or BVoc degrees. Since there isn’t much awareness about them, it is possible to get into the courses with lesser percentage too. It is more practical since these courses are being developed and offered with industry. Internships and jobs are much easier to come by too,” he added.