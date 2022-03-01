Phones of Patole, Bachchu Kadu, two others illegally tapped for 60 days: FIR

The phones of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, MLA Bachchu Kadu (who is currently the minister of state for education), BJP leader and former MP Sanjay Kakade and one Ashish Deshmukh were illegally tapped for 60 days between 2016 and 2018, according to the First information report (FIR) against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, which was filed at the Bundgarden police station on February 25.

The FIR was lodged by Police Inspector Vaishali Chandgude of Pune Police’s Crime Branch.

According to the FIR, Patole’s phone was tapped under the name ‘Amjad Khan’, Kadu’s phone was tapped under the name ‘Nijamuddin Babu Shaikh’, Deshmukh’s name was tapped under the names ‘Raghu Chorge’ and ‘Hina Salunkhe’ and all three were alleged to be involved in ‘narcotics smuggling’.

Kakade’s phone was tapped under the names ‘Tabrej Sutar’ and ‘Abhijit Nayar’ and he was alleged to be a member of the dreaded Bapu Nayar gang, claimed the FIR.

Last year, Patole had claimed in the state Legislative Assembly that his phone was tapped during 2016-2017 (when he was a BJP MP). Patole had also alleged that phones of Union minister Roasaheb Danve’s personal assistant, then BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and other elected representatives were also tapped. “I was a Member of Parliament in 2016-17 and there was no reason to tap my phone. This is an attempt to destroy political careers,” he had said.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had then announced that the government would probe the allegations made by Patole. Accordingly, a three-member committee headed by Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey was formed to conduct an inquiry into this matter. The other members of the committee included the then state intelligence department commissioner and the additional commissioner of special branch.

“The three-member committee conducted an inquiry to ascertain whether illegal phone tapping of elected representatives was done with wrong political motives between 2015 and 2019. The inquiry report submitted by the committee regarding investigation of those found involved in the illegal phone tapping has been accepted by the state government. The committee has stated in its report that Rashmi Shukla did illegal phone tapping at the time when she was the commissioner of Pune City Police (between March 2016 and July 2018). So, an offence has been lodged… under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act,” stated a press release issued by Pune City Police on February 26.

The FIR states that despite having proper knowledge of legal procedures for phone tapping, the then Pune police chief, Shukla, allegedly didn’t follow the rules and carried out phone tapping with “wrong political motives”.