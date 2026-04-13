PhD student dies by suicide in Pune due to ‘molestation by guide’; BSI scientist held

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A senior scientist at the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) was arrested after a 30-year-old PhD student, of whom he was the guide, allegedly died by suicide, following molestation and mental harassment by him, at her residence in Pune’s Chinchwad on Saturday.
Police have arrested her guide identified as Dr A Benniamin, the head of office at the BSI, located in Koregaon Park area in Pune city.
According to police, the student left a purported suicide note in which she blamed her guide for taking the extreme step.
The FIR in this case at the was registered at the police station concerned based on a complaint filed by the victim student’s father.
As per the FIR, due to the alleged illicit acts, misbehavior and mental harassment done to her by her guide since August 2025, the victim died by suicide at her residence in the early hours of Saturday.
Police have arrested the accused, Dr. Benniamin, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).
Police inspector Bhojraj Misal said the accused was before a court on Sunday.
“The court has remanded him in police custody until April 15. The victim was a Ph.D student for the last two years. She left a suicide note, in which she blamed her guide Dr. Benniamin. Further investigation is on,” Misal said.