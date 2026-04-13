PhD student dies by suicide in Pune due to ‘molestation by guide’; BSI scientist held

The court has remanded him in police custody until April 15.

A senior scientist at the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) was arrested after a 30-year-old PhD student, of whom he was the guide, allegedly died by suicide, following molestation and mental harassment by him, at her residence in Pune’s Chinchwad on Saturday.

Police have arrested her guide identified as Dr A Benniamin, the head of office at the BSI, located in Koregaon Park area in Pune city.

According to police, the student left a purported suicide note in which she blamed her guide for taking the extreme step.

The FIR in this case at the was registered at the police station concerned based on a complaint filed by the victim student’s father.