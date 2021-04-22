Pune: Pharmacist held for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Pune city police have launched a crackdown against black marketing of Remdesivir, which is in high demand due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra. (File Photo)

A team from the Kondhwa police station in Pune arrested a 26-year-old pharmacist for trying to sell Remdesivir injections at a higher price after procuring its vials by stealing a doctor’s prescription from a patient.

Inspector Shabbir Sayyed of the Kondhwa police station received a tip-off on Wednesday that a man was trying to sell Remdesivir injections at a higher price. Based on the information, a decoy customer was sent to a hotel at Dapodi and and a man, who was trying to sell a vial at Rs 10,000, was detained. After preliminary verification, the police arrested the man, identified as Ankit Solanki (26), a pharmacist.

A probe has revealed that Solanki had stolen a patient’s prescription and bought a vial from a pharmacy at Sassoon General Hospital.

Pune city police have launched a crackdown against black marketing of Remdesivir, which is in high demand due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra. As many as 10 teams have been formed to put a check on the medicine’s illegal sale.

With the arrest on Wednesday, the number of people arrested in cases of Remdesivir black marketing has reached eight.

