Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

PFI protest in Pune: Videos show ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised, govt vows action

On Saturday morning, purported videos from the protest site — the Pune district collectorate -- were circulated on social media with messages claiming that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the protest.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said such things will not be tolerated. (Express Photo)

Videos have surfaced on social media, which allegedly shows “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans being raised during a protest of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune on Friday against the searches on the premises linked to the outfit and arrests of its members under terrorism charges. The Pune Police said it is probing the allegations.

On Saturday morning, purported videos from the protest site — the Pune district collectorate — were circulated on social media with messages claiming that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the protest. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said such things will not be tolerated. “The sloganeering of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by some anti-social elements in Pune is highly condemnable. While the police machinery will take appropriate action against them, we want to make it clear that such slogans will not be tolerated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will not spare anyone who raises slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Maharashtra or anywhere in India. We will find those people and take action against them.”

When contacted, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We are looking into matter.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:44:59 pm
