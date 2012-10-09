PFC opens I-League account of season with 3-2 win

Pune FC opened their I-League 2012-13 season with a 3-2 victory against ONGC at the Balewadi sports complex. Former Pune FC skipper,Shanmugam Venkatesh scored the winner after goals from Jeje Lalpekhlua and Subhash Singh were cancelled out by ONGCs Jatin Bisht and Katsumi Yusa. Pune FCs win ended a three year pattern where the club had drawn its opening game.

New Pune FC import and South Sudanese striker James Moga could not make his home debut due to sickness. Moga was withdrawn from the squad just before the match and young striker Subhash Singh took his place.

Pune FC began strongly and created a host of chances in the first 20 minutes. Captain Pierre Douhou who was impressive in a central-midfield role all through the match created the games first chance. Dohous precise 30-yard pass found Karma Tsewang on the right wing and Tsewang crossed into the box only for debutant Nishiguchi Daisuke to drill his shot over the bar.

Pune FCs attacking intent paid off in the 22nd minute when Subhash Singh dribbled in from the right and crossed into the box only to hit ONGC midfielder Sandeep Sanghas hand and referee Adley Costa immediately pointed to the spot. Then stepped in young India international Jeje Lalpekhlua and slotted in a cool penalty with the keeper going the wrong way.

ONGC were struggling to get into Punes half with the city club hogging possession. However,ONGCs Sangha forced the Pune keeper into a diving save,shooting from 20 yards out. ONGCs Japanese import Katsumoto Yuso missed ONGCs best chance of the first half when he failed to connect with a floated cross with the Pune keeper stranded in no mans land.

Subhash Singh who began the match playing off Jejes shoulder as the supporting striker gradually evolved into a wanderer,freely switching flanks and hassling the ONGC defenders with his movement. Three minutes into the second half,Singh collected the ball around 25 yards from the goal,clinically turned his marker and struck a sweet shot that flew into the top-left corner of the goal.

After the second goal Pune FC sat back and barely six minutes later ONGC had pulled one back. A pass from the right found Jatin Bisht unmarked just outside the Pune FC box and Bishts low strike took a deflection off defender Edathodika and looped over the Pune FC keeper into the goal. ONGC pressed on and the equaliser came in the 61st minute with the impressive Katsumi Yuso side-footing the ball from outside the box into the right corner of the net.

PFCs Japanese debutant Daisuke was injured after a heavy tackle and former India international Shanmugam Venkatesh took his place. PFC captain Douhou was at his imperious best in the second half as well,spraying the ball around,accurately finding teammates in space. One such pass found Venkatesh on the left and after a quick interchange with the captain,Venkatesh curled his shot into the goal from an acute angle to give Pune FC the lead.

The Pune club were in for a bit of drama when holding midfielder Mumtaz Akhtar was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Coach Derrick Perreira responded by taking off Jeje and putting in Othallo Tabia to shore up the midfield and protect Punes lead.

ONGC were unlucky to not equalise in the second minute of injury time when the excellent Sachin Gawas floated in a cross which the Pune keeper fumbled. The ball came off the cross-bar and Pune FC celebrated their first win of the season soon after.

