PFC fail to find way past TFA,title clash on Sunday

Pune FC was held to a goalless draw by a crowd-backed Tata Football Academy (TFA) in the final phase of the U-20 I-League at Gopal Stadium in Jamshedpur. The result took PFCs points tally to 10,which makes the last round on Sunday important to decide the league title.

Hosts TFA (8 points),Sesa FA (6 points),Mohun Bagan (4 pts),East Bengal (4 pts) and Salgaocar FC (1 pt) trail Pune FC. On Sunday, Pune FC plays East Bengal after TFA take on Mohun Bagan at the JRD Sports Complex.

TFA began cautiously and shared early exchanges. However,it was Pune FC who weaved the first offensive mood. Winger Nikhil Kadams chip was rightly intended for striker William Lalnunfela but ended a yard long allowing TFA keeper Gurpreet Singh to control it.

Minutes later,Pune FC created two quick chances. First striker Thongkhosiem Haokips soft shot on goal following a pass by Kadam,awkwardly bounced before the keeper who managed to grab the ball on his second attempt.

A minute later,Pune FC missed the only open chance of the match that came for either side. Defender Riyan Yadgiris long ball created confusion between TFAs Chinglensana Singh and Suraj,leaving Laununfela in the clear. Pouncing on the opportunity,the striker moved into the penalty area and from a one-on-one situation tapped wide from 10-yards out. The miss proved costly as thereafter both teams left no space for either. Around the quarter hour mark,Pune FC had TFA come close when Chinglensanas run from the left ended with a try from an acute angle into the side-net.

Midway through the half,Pune FC pushed ahead on a counter attack. Midfielder L H Lalrinawma Rinte did well to chest down a long ball and find Kadam on the run. The skipper cut in and released a left footer from top of box that went wide. Into the final minutes of the half,substitute striker Manash Sarkar on for Rajak Nag went in dangerously for a header off a cross. Keeper Paul did well to block as he snuffed out the chance.

In the second half , TFA gave Pune FC a scare. Harpreets freekick into the box earned a deflection,which Deepak diverted softly in the directon of Paul. Into the final ten minutes,Pune FC keeper Paul was tested by the TFA attackers frequently but he managed to keep them at bay.

