Pune: Police action against 19 petrol pumps for selling fuel to those not allowed to use vehicles

The Pune City Police has taken legal action against the owners and personnel of at least 19 petrol pumps for violating norms by providing fuel to those vehicles which are not involved in providing essential services or given exemption by the government during the lockdown.

The police held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Petrol Dealers Association on March 30 and instructed them that fuel is to be provided only to those who are authorised to use vehicles during the lockdown. The police also instructed them on precautions to be taken to avoid crowding at the petrol pump.

The police had also asked petrol pump owners to ensure that their staff follow social distancing and do not come in contact with COVID-19 affected persons.

The police also informed the Petrol Dealers Association that some petrol pumps were selling fuel even to those who are not allowed to use private vehicles during the lockdown period. The police had warned the association that action would be taken against petrol pump owners and staffers if they violate norms laid down for the lockdown period.

HEMRL supplies disinfectants and hand sanitisers to civil, defence bodies

Pune: The High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune-based research and development facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has started supplying disinfectants and hand sanitisers to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and various defence establishments in and around Pune.

Officials from HEMRL said the facility is making available as many as 20,000 litres of disinfectant and 200 litres of hand sanitiser per week free-of-cost to the PMC for healthcare personnel and residents of Pune. The first consignment was handed over on Monday.

The HEMRL is also supplying disinfectants and hand sanitisers to DRDO institutions like Armament Research and Development Establishment, Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), Vehicle Research and Development Establishment and allied defence institutions like Garrison Engineers, Estate Management Unit, Chief Construction Engineer and Controller of Defence Accounts.

HEMRL is also supporting other defence institutions like 12 Mahar Regiment and the Armed Forces Medical College. Officials said the facility follows the quality standards as per ISO 9001: 2015 and high quality standards are maintained for preparation of the hand rub sanitiser as per the formulation suggested by the WHO. ENS

Tele-medicine launched in to provide medical aid

Pune: Several Pune-based start-ups, business firms and industries have partnered with Maharashtra State Innovation Society to launch a telemedicine helpline in the wake of Covid-19. Named CovidMadat, the forum is meant to help people from Maharashtra reach out for medical help, especially those who are suffering from flu-like symptoms but unable to reach out to doctors.

The helpline number is 09513615550 and is provided with Interactive Voice Response System. The forum aims to conduct a pre-screening from the collected information related to symptoms, demography, underlying disease conditions, travel history and contact with those with travel history among others. All Covid-19 related information gathered through the system is then shared with teams of volunteer doctors, who can also communicate in Marathi. The Society has asked volunteer doctors to register for this telemedicine service on 020-71171122. Similar services have been launched in Punjab and Karnataka.

