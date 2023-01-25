scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Petrol pump robbery foiled in Pune, four arrested: Police

The four accused were arrested after the police control room received a call that some people armed with weapons were causing a nuisance on Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge.

According to the police, the police control room received a call that some people armed with sharp weapons were causing a nuisance on Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge. (File/Representational image)
Listen to this article
Petrol pump robbery foiled in Pune, four arrested: Police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police said that they averted a petrol pump robbery by arresting four men with past criminal records near the Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge early on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Prem Londhe (19) of Alandi Road, Rushikesh Londhe (26) of Panmala area and Ganesh Khalse (22) and Tanaji Gawade (23) of Kunjirwadi. The accused were planning to attack and loot a petrol pump at Kunjirwadi, the police said in a press release.

According to the police, the police control room received a call that some people armed with sharp weapons were causing a nuisance on Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge.

A team headed by Senior Inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Loni Kalbhor police station initiated action. Police Sub-Inspector Amit Gore rushed to the spot and nabbed the four accused even as some of their accomplices managed to escape.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
More from Pune

The police said they recovered sharp weapons, a nylon rope, chilli powder and other materials from the accused, who allegedly have past criminal records.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 09:57 IST
Next Story

WhatsApp’s new macOS beta app now available for download: Here’s what is new

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close