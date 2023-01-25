Petrol pump robbery foiled in Pune, four arrested: Police

The Pune city police said that they averted a petrol pump robbery by arresting four men with past criminal records near the Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge early on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Prem Londhe (19) of Alandi Road, Rushikesh Londhe (26) of Panmala area and Ganesh Khalse (22) and Tanaji Gawade (23) of Kunjirwadi. The accused were planning to attack and loot a petrol pump at Kunjirwadi, the police said in a press release.

According to the police, the police control room received a call that some people armed with sharp weapons were causing a nuisance on Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge.

A team headed by Senior Inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Loni Kalbhor police station initiated action. Police Sub-Inspector Amit Gore rushed to the spot and nabbed the four accused even as some of their accomplices managed to escape.

The police said they recovered sharp weapons, a nylon rope, chilli powder and other materials from the accused, who allegedly have past criminal records.