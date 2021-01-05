Petitioner’s lawyer says ED sought papers of MIDC land deal case against Eknath Khadse

Pune-based lawyer Asim Sarode, who is representing activist Anjali Damania in the Bhosari MIDC land deal case against NCP leader Eknath Khadse, has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought documents related to the case from him.

The ED had recently summoned Khadse, who quit the BJP last year to join the NCP, reportedly in connection with the case. Sarode told The Indian Express on Tuesday that officials from the ED had contacted him and sought documents related to the alleged land deal in 2016.

Acting on orders of the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had booked Khadse, the then revenue minister in the BJP-led state government, in April 2017 in connection with the case.

It was alleged that Khadse had misused his power as a minister and purchased land in Pune’s Bhosari area, claimed to have been owned by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, at Rs 3.75 crore, as against the market price of Rs 40 crore, in the name of his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary. Khadse has repeatedly refuted these allegations.

In May 2018, the ACB had submitted in a Pune court that it has found nothing to substantiate that Khadse “misused his power and position as a minister” in the case. The ACB had reportedly also ruled out that the state exchequer suffered loss of revenue as a result of the deal. An intervention application was subsequently filed by Damania in court, which is currently pending.

Sarode said that after being approached by the ED, he had agreed to provide copies of the documents to ED officials after verifying their credentials.