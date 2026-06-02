Labrador dies during Ludhiana-Pune train journey; pet owner alleges negligence

A Ludhiana resident has alleged serious lapses by Indian Railways in the transport of his four Labrador retrievers from Ludhiana to Pune on April 19, claiming that one dog died during transit while the remaining three arrived in a critical condition with high fever. The incident has come to light after animal welfare organisation People For Animals (PFA) raised it on social media on May 28.

What happened

According to PFA, Balbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, had booked his four Labradors in the brake van of the Jhelum Express to travel to Pune, where his family was attending a wedding. He had paid for four separate crates for the animals. However, the railway staff put two dogs in a single crate.

The pet owner has claimed that the compartment was unhygienic, there was no air-conditioned brake van, and the available crate was smaller than what railway personnel had earlier said. The dogs, which had been medically certified as fit to travel before departure, reportedly showed visible signs of distress throughout the journey.

The PFA mentioned that repeated requests for assistance during the journey went unanswered by railway staff. One of the four dogs collapsed and died near Jhansi, reportedly due to possible suffocation and severe trauma from the congested crate. The family only came to know of the dog’s death only when they personally checked on the animals during the journey; railway staff had reportedly not informed them of the animal’s deteriorating condition.

After the death was confirmed, railway personnel insisted the body be removed at Jhansi station itself, despite the pet owner’s request to take the dog to Pune for last rites. Railway rules, as cited by officials, prohibit the further transport of a deceased animal under the same booking.

Adding to his grievances, the pet owner claimed the railway staff showed no dignity towards his deceased pet, allegedly tossing the dog’s body onto the platform at Jhansi station. The railways, however, rejected the allegation, maintaining that the animal was treated with due care and formally handed over to the owner following established procedure.

Unsatisfactory response

Weeks after the incident, the pet owner continued to follow up with railway authorities but said he received no satisfactory response. He then turned to animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi for support. Gandhi subsequently wrote to the Railways Minister in May, urging a formal inquiry into the matter.

Story continues below this ad

“All prescribed procedures for booking and transporting the animals were followed. Under railway rules, a deceased animal cannot be carried further on the same booking. The passenger chose to discontinue his journey at Jhansi, and the dog’s body was handed over to him in accordance with standard procedure. There was no negligence on our part, and the animals were transported strictly as per the established SOP,” Manoj Kumar Singh, public relations officer of North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division, told the Indian Express.