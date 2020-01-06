Insects that eat plastic, secrete manure and kill pests — solutions to manmade problems, says entomologist

Rahul Marathe at the workshop. (Express Photo) Rahul Marathe at the workshop. (Express Photo)

Rahul Marathe, a city-based entomologist and founder of Mitrakida, gave a workshop on the insect world at the 14th Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF) on Sunday.

Marathe’s talk focused on some species of insects that can be used to create pesticide-free environments and plastic-eating insects, which will reduce non-biodegradable waste.

Speaking about one of the insects, Galleria mellonella (wax moth) caterpillars, Marathe said, “These insects feed on polymer materials such as plastic and nylon. It was also observed that the fecal matter left behind by these insects is manure. As these insects consume plastic and breed, we breed these caterpillars in a controlled environment suitable to the requirements and feed them the plastic waste.”

The common housefly, which is considered a menace, has its larvae feed extensively on decaying matter and convert it into manure until its pupation. “We have these insects consume on things that rot around us. Before they enter the pupation stage, we terminate them by nematodes instead of chemicals,” he said.

Currently, Marathe is working on projects where a special specie of fly eats paint residuals, making them inert, insects that consume propellant and explosives, converting them into fertilisers, and certain insects that can break down the complex form of polystyrene (thermocol).

“We live among several insects around us. One of them is the mosquito. Just like the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, we can record the buzzing sound made by the mosquitoes and divert them from human habitats. Meanwhile, the bees are the oldest mathematicians and engineers as they construct their hives in a hexagonal shape. It is proven that this shape holds in more honey than any other geometrical shape,” he said.

Marathe also explained that the extensive use of chemical insecticides and pesticides has resulted in insects developing resistance against the chemical composition. “Chemicals that come into the market have a definite cycle until the next edition is released. With extensive use, this cycle gets reduced and the chemicals have no effect on the insects,” he said, adding that instead, one should opt for biological methods by knowing the predator insects.

“Insects like the transverse ladybug, green lacewing or the Trichogramma Chilonis, a type of wasp which feeds on mealybugs, mites or thrips. If we breed these and release them on the affected plant, in a matter of days the pest is removed. Interestingly, these predator insects cause no harm to the plant. They either die or move from the area once they are done with their feeding,” he said.

