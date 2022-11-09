Personal details made public; report not disclosed to me: Higher education director

A day after the medical report of state higher education director Dhanraj Mane was circulated among academic circles by a few activists, the official has hit back stating that he has not yet received a copy of the report, adding that his personal details were made public even before discussing with him.

On Tuesday, the medical report of Mane was shared in the media and academic circles. The report, prepared by a team of doctors from Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital, has declared Mane unfit to perform his duties. According to the report being circulated, the team observed in October that Mane has suffered loss of vision in right eye and poor vision in left eye. The Indian Express could not independently verify the report with the doctors at the hospital.

Mane said on Wednesday that he was yet to receive a copy of the report.

“Yes, it is true that I underwent a medical examination but I haven’t received a copy of the medical report. How did it leak on social media before coming to me is something that the hospital and the higher education department should investigate. I can’t comment on its truth or veracity because I haven’t seen the report,” he told the Indian Express.

However, Mane said he was disappointed with his personal details being discussed in public, if the report was genuine. “Why should the world know how much is my blood sugar or cholesterol? Aren’t these a patient’s private details? How does it get leaked? This is injustice to the person,” he said.

In August, a student activist, Amar Ekad, had staged a hunger strike demanding medical examination of Mane stating that he had loss of vision and was medically unfit to hold his post since he could be “taken advantage of” due to his condition.