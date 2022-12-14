scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Father used to look forward to performing at Sawai Mahotsav, says Pandit Jasraj’s daughter

The session mediated by Shriniwas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, revived memories of the classical vocalist and his connection to Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen.

Durga Jasraj in conversation with Pt Jasraj’s nephew and Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune Wednesday.(file)

Durga Jasraj, the daughter of legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj, Wednesday said her father was an emotional person and this came through in his singing. Durga Jasraj made the comment in a conversation with Pt Jasraj’s nephew and disciple Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune Wednesday.

The session mediated by Shriniwas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, revived memories of the classical vocalist and his connection to Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen.

“Bapuji (Pandit Jasraj) always told us that music is a collaborative effort. He had a very strong connection with everyone he met and anyone who got in touch with him used to feel that he has a very personal bond with them and it is a very unique thing,” she said.

Pandit Sharma, too, shared his personal experiences of learning music under Pandit Jasraj.

“Pt Jasraj’s father Pt Motiram often said that ‘Agar Pune ne sun liya to duniya ne maan liya (If Pune listens, the world accepts)’ and Bapuji believed in it too. The love, devotion, and respect he had for Sawai Mahotsav were immeasurable. He was always eager to perform at the Sawai Mahotsav and would cancel all other programmes during the festival. He had massive respect for Pt Bhimsen Joshi and would often say that ‘after Tansen, the musician who ruled Indian classical music was Pt Bhimsen Joshi’,” said Durga Jasraj.

