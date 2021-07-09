People who have received both vaccine doses should continue to wear masks: Ajit Pawar

Pawar, who chaired the weekly Covid-19 review meeting at Pune’s Council Hall on Friday, also said the present restrictions in the city will continue. (File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged Pune residents to continue wearing masks in public places even if they have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Pawar, who chaired the weekly Covid-19 review meeting at Pune’s Council Hall on Friday, also said the present restrictions in the city will continue.

“It has been observed that people who have received both the vaccine jabs are not wearing masks. At today’s meeting, an example came before us of a person who contracted Covid-19 after taking both the doses and sadly passed away. Hence, it’s important that even those who have got both vaccine doses continue to wear masks in public places. This is what our medical task force is telling us. People have to continue to wear masks, sanitise their hands and observe social distancing,” said Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district.

Pawar said that while Pune district has crossed the landmark of administering 50 lakh vaccine doses, all the vaccine centres have been closed for the last two days because of unavailability of vaccines. “We are prepared to administer more vaccines at a high rate but the supply is not enough from the central government. We were earlier told by the Union government that vaccine supply will be increased by the end of June. However, the situation has not improved as of yet,” said Pawar.

“Two vaccines are being produced in the country but the speed of production is not as per the demand. The two vaccines from abroad – Sputnik and Moderna – have been allowed but for some reasons they are not available in requisite quantities. Until supply is fixed, the vaccination process will continue to slow down,” said Pawar.

The deputy CM said that the case positivity rate in Pune district has come down to 6 per cent, and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has started a Covid child helpline from July 5.

He said 346 paediatric beds have been readied at public hospitals and 2,686 in private hospitals as, in case of a third Covid-19 wave, children may get more affected by it.

A total of 1,238 mucormycosis cases have been reported in the district, of which 607 patients have recovered and 172 have died, said Pawar.

Talking about the high fuel prices, Pawar said the central government should reduce the tax on fuel. “It’s in their control. We have not increased any tax since the MVA came to power. All the taxes are as per the previous government,” said Pawar when asked by reporters why the state government was not reducing its share of taxes on fuel.