People should challenge themselves to remain active and functional: Milind Soman

Written by Prajwal Jayakumar

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, known as a fitness icon, believes people should challenge themselves to remain active and functional.

Soman has embarked on a multi-city campaign, Green Ride, which began in Mumbai on December 19. He made a stopover at Amanora Park Town in Pune to talk about his campaign.

Soman told The Indian Express that he started the “Fight Lazy” campaign to inspire people who lack motivation to take responsibility to embark on their fitness journeys. Soman’s campaign is with a “Lifelong Freeride Cycle”. The Green Ride initiative, launched by Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited, is in its second edition.

He spoke about the common problems of lethargy and the lack of motivation in Indians. He said he aims to set a good example to make people consider giving personal fitness the due importance

Soman talked about the impact that technology has had on human society in the past 100 years and the importance of keeping one’s mind and body healthy and functional.

“I often say that one must challenge oneself consistently to remain functional. When we stop challenging ourselves, our faculties cease to remain as efficient and functional,” said Soman, 57, and joked about being mistaken for someone younger when interacting with regular people outside.

He also drew awareness towards issues such as pollution and climate crisis stating that he wants to inspire personal responsibility in individuals instead of lobbying governments and conglomerates, talking about how consumer culture drives consumption and consumerism, adopting a healthier diet and a commute that has lesser harmful emissions can go a long way in helping both the individual and the broader environment.

Citing recent innovations in entertainment and social media technology, Soman stressed the importance of daily exercise, a healthy diet and getting adequate sleep and making sure that screen time does not get in the way of these necessities.

Regarding gym culture and the use of supplements and designer diets, Soman said that he has a regular diet that is rich in vegetables and fibre and low in meat but he does not go out of his way to consume any supplements. He urged people to spend at the very least, one minute every day, doing twenty pushups and work their way up from there.

He also talked about wanting to help foster a healthy fitness culture in India where institutions like schools and families promote physical fitness as a core aspect of life.