People of Pune can find out the secrets of kombucha this monsoon week

Khula Aasmaan, an international online art contest, is underway, with participants submitting drawings, paintings, cartoons, doodles, sketches, posters, digital art, collage. It is open to all age groups and nationalities.Submissions close on July 31. Contact: www.indiaart.com

Two workshops will be held at Studio Artzone, delving into the methods of making friendship bands as well as faux blue pottery. While the former highlights the importance of the personal touch, the latter revolves around an art form whose roots go back to Turkey and Persia. On July 29, 3 pm. Charges; Rs 300 for friendship band workshop, and Rs 350 for the faux blue pottery workshop. Contact (WhatsApp only): 9822 2544 72

You can log off, and go on a Brewery Tour and Kombucha Tasting with Umami Brew. You will experience how kombucha, a fermented, lightly effervescent and slightly sweetened tea that originated in China, is made and taste come signature kombuchas. Kombucha is being consumed across the globe, and is known for its probiotic qualities. Organised by The Western Routes at Nande village near Sus on the outskirts of Pune. On July 31 and August 1. Charges: Rs1,000 per person. Book Here: http://www.logout.world/tours/brewery-tour-kombucha-tasting/ or call or whatsapp on 9011040773 and confirm your spot.

IAPAR, which brings some thought-provoking theatre to Pune, has organised an acting workshop that will explore voice and speech, text analysis, improvisations and culminate into exploring scene works. Spanning eight days, it will be facilitated by Vidyanidhee Vanarase. The medium of instruction is Marathi, Hindi and English. Age: 16 and above. Contact: 7775052719 or iapar.office@gmail.com. At Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, from August 1.

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is displaying paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints by Delhi-based artist M Pravat. He creates with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works, such as Perforated Earth, evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

