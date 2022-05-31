People have high awareness of health warnings on cigarette packets, but low on quitline: Survey

A new report, based on a tobacco control policy survey conducted across four states of Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, has said that almost everyone (100%) was aware of health warnings on cigarette packages. However, the percentage of cigarette smokers who noticed warning labels ranged from 46% in Bihar to 88% in Madhya Pradesh. The survey results showed low awareness of the quitline number on cigarette packs, ranging from only 5% of cigarette smokers in Bihar, to between 24% and 34% of smokers in the other three states.

This report, released on Monday ahead of World No Tobacco Day (May 31), is based on a survey of adult tobacco users and tobacco non-users (aged 15 and older) in Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh conducted by the Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health in collaboration with the University of Waterloo, Canada.

India is home to approximately 267 million tobacco users (99 million smokers and 199 million smokeless tobacco users). The findings of the Tobacco Control Policy (TCP) third round survey in India about tobacco use and the implementation of tobacco control policies has shown that among tobacco users, the proportion of smokeless tobacco use has increased from 72% (2010- 2011) to 80% (2018- 2019) whereas mixed tobacco use (smoked and smokeless) decreased from 11% to 7%, and smoking decreased from 17% to 14% during the same period.

Dr Mangesh Pednekar, Director, Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health, told The Indian Express that the TCP India Survey was conducted in four Indian states, centred on a major city – Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata and Indore and its surrounding rural district in each state. The India survey was part of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, an international comparative study that examines the effects of tobacco control policy measures in 31 countries by surveying large cohorts of smokers over time in each country.

Three survey waves have been conducted through face-to-face interviews: in 2010-11, 2012-13, and 2018 -2019. The study cohort in each wave had a maximum of 10,000 tobacco and non-tobacco users.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, almost all the beedi smokers were aware that beedi packs have warning labels. In contrast, 64% in West Bengal and only 6% of the beedi smokers in Bihar were aware of beedi pack warnings. Similarly, the percentage of beedi smokers who noticed warning labels when they smoked was highest in Madhya Pradesh (82%) and lowest in Bihar (<52%). Only one in five beedi smokers were aware of the ‘quitline number’ on beedi warnings in Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar, awareness of the quitline was also very low.