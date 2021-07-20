People flout Section 144 in Pune, sneak into tourist spots

Meanwhile, the police in Lonavala, a major tourist attraction from both Pune and Mumbai, said they are on a watch throughout the week. “Section 144 will be applicable on all days of the week and not just on weekends. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Despite imposition of Section 144 in Pune district, revellers continue to sneak into tourists spots like dams and waterfalls, especially in Maval, which houses four dams and over 100 waterfalls. As a result, Maval police have sealed the points leading to the water falls.

Police said restrictions will continue not only on weekends but on weekdays, including Thursdays, which are weekly offs for the industrial units in Maval and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We have sealed all major points leading to the waterfalls in Maval. There are over 100 waterfalls and Section 144 has been imposed around the waterfalls, dams and other favourite tourists points,” additional superintendent of police Navneet Kanvat told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Besides the waterfalls, dams are also a major attraction for tourists in Maval. Three dams — Bhushi, Valvan and Tata —located in the jurisdiction of Lonavala police station and one — Pavana — within the jurisdiction of Lonavala city police.

Kanvat said though they have put in place strict measures to prevent revellers from flocking to waterfalls, there are some who sneak into the waterfalls and lakes, especially during the night. “Many of them are not aware of the topography of the area but still go for a swim or venture into the waterfalls. Without understanding the depth of the water, revellers go for a swim and resulting into incidents of drowning. Similarly, the waterfall areas are slippery, resulting in revellers slipping and suffering injuries. Sometimes, the injuries prove fatal,” he said, urging tourists to avoid risking their lives.

Meanwhile, the police in Lonavala, a major tourist attraction from both Pune and Mumbai, said they are on a watch throughout the week. “Section 144 will be applicable on all days of the week and not just on weekends. Even on Thursdays, when tourists flock to Lonavala, we will be taking action against those heading to the dams and waterfalls,” said Dilip Pawar, senior police inspector, Lonavala police station.

Police inspector T Y Mujawar of Lonavala rural police said, “We have fined over 300 tourists on weekends for violating norms. Many of them were found travelling in vehicles by flouting passenger capacity norms.”

Mujawar said they have put up barricades two-three kilometre before the waterfalls. “Those heading to the spots in vehicles are turned back and are not even allowed to get down and those carrying more passengers than permitted are fined. In any vehicle, only 50% passengers are allowed,” he said.

