Tuesday, January 12, 2021
People can now share weather info, images directly with IMD

Weather enthusiasts can share their observations in the form of both texts and images -- of fog, rainfall, dust storm, hailstorm, thunder and lightning.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 13, 2021 12:31:54 am

Social media is not only the most common forum where reports and images of the latest and unusual weather events of a locality surfaces, it is often among the first places.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department launched its own website — https://city.imd.gov.in/citywx/crowd/enter_th_datag.php — which will allow people to upload their images of weather and comment on the latest weather.

Weather enthusiasts can share their observations in the form of both texts and images — of fog, rainfall, dust storm, hailstorm, thunder and lightning. The website will allow users to upload weather data eight times in a day, after selecting the appropriate district and state.

An user can also report on possible damage caused to houses, uprooting of trees, disruption caused to telephone or power lines, flooding in a locality, loss of livestock or human lives, and damage to crops, among other related updates.

