People can now share weather info, images directly with IMD

Social media is not only the most common forum where reports and images of the latest and unusual weather events of a locality surfaces, it is often among the first places.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department launched its own website — https://city.imd.gov.in/citywx/crowd/enter_th_datag.php — which will allow people to upload their images of weather and comment on the latest weather.

Weather enthusiasts can share their observations in the form of both texts and images — of fog, rainfall, dust storm, hailstorm, thunder and lightning. The website will allow users to upload weather data eight times in a day, after selecting the appropriate district and state.

An user can also report on possible damage caused to houses, uprooting of trees, disruption caused to telephone or power lines, flooding in a locality, loss of livestock or human lives, and damage to crops, among other related updates.

