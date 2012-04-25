Pending non-salary grants: city pvt aided schools to join state-wide stir

Protesting against pending non-salary grants,private aided city schools have decided to join the state-wide agitation from July 2 when all the schools will be shut down. The fund that is pending since 2005-06 is given by the state government for expenses,other than salaries,like repair and maintenance costs and purchase of educational aids.

The Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sansthan Mahamandal took the decision after they were denied permission to introduce a fee hike in schools in order to compensate for the pending payments. They have alleged that despite several meetings,the state government has not been able to solve the problem and the last resort for them was to shut down the schools.

Mahamandal general secretary RP Joshi said,Earlier,the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had issued an interim order on December 5,2011,authorising the state education department officials to allow us to introduce a fee hike till the pending grants were released. But now the officials have said the matter is beyond their jurisdiction and that the decision will be taken by the state.

We have informed the chief minister and several education department officials about our decision to shut down schools but so far there has been no reaction. A discussion on this was held in a meeting in Yavatmal on February 25.

When contacted,school education department officials refused to comment.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App