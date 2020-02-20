Pedestrian knocked down on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, run over by several vehicles

Police said pedestrians are not allowed to cross the Pune-Mumbai expressway. (Express file photo) Police said pedestrians are not allowed to cross the Pune-Mumbai expressway. (Express file photo)

A 52-year-old resident of Baur village was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle and later run over by several vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday evening.

Ashok Magar, who was crossing the expressway at around 8 pm, collapsed after he was knocked down by a vehicle. However, he died after several other vehicles ran over him. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the dismembered body.

“Several vehicles pass every minute at a very high speed on the expressway. An investigation is underway to confirm which vehicle knocked him down, causing his death,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered at Kamshet police station.

Police said pedestrians are not allowed to cross the expressway.

The body was handed over to Magar’s family after postmortem.

