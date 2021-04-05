Pedestrian killed in road mishap on Pune-Satara bypass road

April 5, 2021 9:25:19 pm
A speeding container knocked down a pedestrian on the Pune-Satara bypass road in Jambhulwadi area on Sunday afternoon. The pedestrian, Kavita Reuji Phadtare (36), a resident of Warje Malwadi, died in the mishap.
Police said Phadtare was crossing the road near Hotel Marathe Shahi in Jambhulwadi around 2.30 pm when a speeding container knocked her down.
She was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead. Police have lodged an offence of negligent driving against the container driver, who fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the mishap.
