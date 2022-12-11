scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Pedestrian day: Traffic diversions on Lakshmi Road today

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar stated that on ‘Pedestrian Day’, vehicles on Lakshmi Road will be diverted to other routes.

Vehicles coming on Lakshmi Road from Umbrya Ganpati Chowk via Nagnath Par will be diverted at Patrya Maruti Chowk.

The traffic control unit of Pune City Police has appealed to residents to use alternative routes as vehicles will not be allowed on Lakshmi Road on the occasion of ‘Pedestrian Day’ on December 11.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organising ‘Pedestrian Day’ on Lakshmi Road, a prime market place in the heart of the city, between 9 am and 3 pm on December 11. So vehicles will not be permitted to enter on the road between Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk during this period. This particular stretch on Lakshmi Road will be converted into a ‘Walking Plaza.’

Vehicles going from Belbag Chowk to Tilak Chowk via Lakshmi Road will be diverted to Bajirao Road at Seva Sadan Chowk. Vehicles going towards Lakshmi Road from
Nimbalkar Chowk will be diverted to Kumthekar Road from Kunthe Chowk.

Vehicles coming on Lakshmi Road from Umbrya Ganpati Chowk via Nagnath Par will be diverted at Patrya Maruti Chowk.

Also, vehicles will not be allowed on Lakshmi Road from Patrya Maruti chowk. These vehicles should go straight to Kumthekar Road. Traffic police have also said that vehicles would not be allowed to come on Lakshmi Road from the side of Khalkar Talim Chowk and Vijay Talkies.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:35:06 am
