Pune: Peddling fake scheme, fraudsters dupe couple

Online fraudsters duped a couple from Dehu Road of Rs 3 lakh by luring them to invest money in a fraudulent scheme, promising huge returns.

A 39-year-old woman from a staff quarter on Dehu Road lodged an FIR at the Dehu Road police station on Tuesday.

Police have booked three persons identified as Sakshi, Neha and Krushna. Police said since April 16, 2022, the accused had been in touch with the complainant over phone.

Introducing themselves as executives of ‘CAPSTONE’ company, they asked them to put money in an investment scheme, promising returns of about Rs 1 lakh every month.