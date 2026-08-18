Peanut to protein: Pune startup bets big on plant-based nutrition

A spoonful of peanut protein powder dissolved in a glass of water has become an essential part of Kevin Parekh’s routine. This is not only a dietary habit but also an assertion of a much larger idea – to promote plant-based protein as an alternative to animal sources.

Parekh and Ashish Korde, veterans of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients sectors, set up their company, Proeon, in 2018. Coincidentally, the same year, the then Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, had addressed the National Consultation on Leveraging Agriculture for Nutrition in Delhi and said that “protein deficiency due to inadequate consumption of pulses, meat and eggs” was a persistent problem in India.

Parekh and Korde set out with a vision to upgrade India’s protein intake using only plant sources. Since then, Proeon has recorded an eight-fold growth in revenues between 2024 and 2025. Between 2025-27, they expect to grow a further five times.

The foundational belief in Proeon is that the world’s food habits, largely dependent on animal sources, were not going to be sustainable for very long. “People eat a lot of meat and eggs to meet their protein requirements. The amount of land required to grow crops to feed those animals and the amount of water needed to raise them is enormous. It appears that, by the time we reach a 10 billion global population, we would require more than one Earth to feed everybody,” says Parekh.

The United Nations, too, says that “animal-based foods, especially red meat, dairy, and farmed shrimp, are generally associated with the highest greenhouse gas emissions. Plant-based foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, peas, nuts, and lentils – generally use less energy, land, and water, and have lower greenhouse gas intensities than animal-based foods.”

The search for sustainable plant protein

The Proeon team spent years focused on answering one question: Could plant-based proteins become a viable alternative to animal proteins without forcing consumers to compromise on taste, nutrition or affordability?

The founders, scientists and researchers studied nearly 40 crops native to India, such as cereals, millets, oilseeds and pulses, and evaluated them on four parameters — nutrition, taste and other sensory properties, functionality and supply-chain availability.

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Working out of a laboratory at the Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru, the startup shortlisted a handful of crops, including moong beans and peanuts, before finalising their flagship product, a peanut protein called Proeon Peanut 80, which is an 80 per cent pure protein isolate rich in fiber and healthy fats, easy digestibility and clean sensory properties.

More than 25 brands, globally, from young startups to mid-sized companies to large multinational food companies use Proeon’s protein ingredients to create products, ranging from protein bars, high-protein flour, protein powders, cookies, and snacks that are sold in India, the US and Europe.

“India is one of the world’s top producers of groundnut, and we get our raw material from Gujarat. We currently work out of Venture Center in Pune, where we have got solid support from the entire team. But we also have two factories outside of Pune where we produce our peanut protein,” says Parekh.

This is where they are making 150 – 200 metric tonnes of protein isolates and concentrates per month, with an additional 500 metric tonnes per month capacity expansion underway. “This is going to increase as the world becomes more aware of clean eating,” says Parekh.