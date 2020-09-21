PDMBA urges Maharashtra govt to reopen badminton courts

PDMBA said that although badminton is an indoor sport, given the size of the court, length, width and height of the complex along with adequate ventilation and exhaust fans, the premises can be kept airy and spacious. (Representational)

The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) has sought permission from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to reopen badminton courts.

In a letter, the association said badminton is played by only two or at most four players at a time in a space of at least 1,000 square feet, which leads to full compliance with rules of physical distancing. It also said that although badminton is an indoor sport, given the size of the court, length, width and height of the complex along with adequate ventilation and exhaust fans, the premises can be kept airy and spacious.

“A request for permissions to begin operations at badminton courts across the state was sent by PDMBA through an official letter to the chief minister earlier in September…we want to resume practice sessions for the players. Badminton was allowed by the central government in June and some of the states have given permission due to the nature of the sport….But players in Maharashtra will fall behind due to lack of practice when competitions and tournaments are held. Though coaches and trainers have been conducting online classes and workshops to work on mental strength and physical fitness, it is time they returned to the courts,” said Ranjeet Natu, secretary at PDMBA.

He said the PDMBA is hopeful that the state will allow the courts to open by the first week of October.

