PCPNDT violations: Drives,surprise checks ordered

Additional collector Ganesh Patil has issued orders to all civil surgeons in rural areas to carry out drives and conduct surprise checks on all sonography centres and MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) centres for violation of the PCPNDT Act (Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) and send in their reports by June-end.

A team comprising tehsildar,naib tehsildar,medical surgeon and police will visit the 240 sonography centres and 338 MTP (Medical Terminiation of Pregnancy) centres in rural parts of the district and submit their report to the district administration,which will be forwarded by the divisional commissioner to the state government.

In the present scenario,there are many cases of such violations and they need to be highlighted. The teams have been given the power to seal the centres if they are found violating the PCPNDT Act and file a court case with the help of local police, Patil said.

The team will check any kind of violations. When asked if they have a previous data regarding any violations,he said they have no past data as they do not have any separate cell to look into violation.

After the state and the city recorded a dismal child sex ratio in 2010 as per the Census report,the government machinery swung into action and launched a campaign against female foeticide. Websites were launched and helplines created to report illegal activities.

65 water tankers on wari route this year

The district administration is making preparations to meet the demand of water along the route of the annual wari to Pandharpur. In a meeting they have allocated 65 tankers for the annual wari for warkaris along the route. The wari is to commence on July 10.

Besides the tankers,they have also instructed the block development officers to conduct a survey of the route and give the number of wells along the route so that pilgrims can make temporary stops. Besides private tankers,tankers are also being brought from Satara,Solapur and Kolhapur and arrangements are being made at the spot where the warkaris would make halts.

UID-II this month

THE second phase of the UID drive in rural parts of the district will be taken up this month at Maval,Junnar and Ambegaon areas in the district. The district administration has covered 12.82 lakh people in the first phase of the UID drive.

The second phase will cover around 33 lakh people in rural parts of district as well as Cantonment areas, said deputy election officer Apurva Wankhede.

New tenders were floated to appoint three new agencies. The agencies confirmed the drive will begin in June itself.

